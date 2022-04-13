New Delhi [India] April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): WTC Noida in association with ProColombia organized World Trade Center Roundtable Meet in its Jasola office in New Delhi. With the focus on strengthening trade & investment opportunities in the IT-ITeS sector, the event had the presence of some eminent personalities across industries and government bodies.

Verbind, the Services arm of 13 World Trade Centers in India, successfully facilitated the dialogue amongst Colombian IT-ITeS companies, the Indian Government, and Industry bodies. The event was attended by Juan Esteban Sanchez, Commercial attache and Director of ProColombia in India, Colombian IT-ITeS companies, and representatives from Government and industry bodies.

The insightful sessions featured Dr Sanjay Tyagi, Director STPI, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India, Saurabh Aggarwal, NASSCOM, Simran Khurana & Mehar Ahluwalia, Invest India, Bijesh Roul, Advisor to WTC, Anuj Bhandari, Head - Applied Research and Marketing, WTC Noida and was attended by P K Alok, Advisor to WTC, Naresh Pal Singh, Sr. Lead, WTC Noida and Amrit Lal Batwal, Trade, Tenant & WTC Services, etc.

During the event, WTCA Board Member and Joint President of WTC Services arm, Verbind, Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh emphasized bringing all the Indian industry stakeholders from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana on a common business platform and discussing some of the most crucial aspects concerning trade & investment facilitation into IT-ITeS sector. The primary focus is on MSMEs & SMEs, large corporate for enhancing and building the potential of markets between the two countries.

WTC and ProColombia have also proposed to sign an MOU to further facilitate trade & investment opportunities for Colombian IT-ITeS enterprises in its infrastructure in Noida, Chandigarh, GIFT City, and Faridabad.

The event witnessed the ideation led by WTC for ever-closer cooperation between WTC Noida/WTC GIFT City/WTC Chandigarh/WTC Faridabad and Colombian Companies. It stressed the role of various Government representatives and industry experts at the state and national levels to support the economic fundamentals and strengthen the industry & business ecosystem. The event also shed light on the significance of Government and Industry representatives, and the Nodal National Investment Promotion agency working closely to boost the participation of Colombian enterprises, entrepreneurs, and professionals to explore and have access to the Indian market supported by WTC Trade Infrastructure & WTC Services for setting up operations in India.

