Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel, a premium modular kitchen brand in India, recently launched its studio in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The newly added studio is now open and all set to offer unique customer experiences.

Wurfel has revolutionized the modular kitchen industry by providing top-notch European products. The secret behind the company's success is their superior quality standards in designing, manufacturing, installing, servicing and other comprehensive solutions. To this one of the spokespersons of Wurfel says, "We try to bridge the gap between quality and pricing by providing high-quality kitchens & wardrobes at a great price point. We are able to achieve this strategically by importing all our finished raw materials and hardware, only from the best vendors in Europe. Later, we process them in our state-of-the-art European manufacturing unit in India, by following European processes & standards under the able supervision of our production VP from Europe." They have been recently awarded as the 'Best Modular Kitchen Brand 2022-23' by the Radio City Business Icon Award. Prior to this, they were also awarded the 'Best Modular Kitchen Brand' by Times Business Awards consecutively for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and also 'The Most Innovative Kitchen Award' in 2019 & 2020 by India Kitchen Congress. The Wurfel Product Portfolio- Kitchens: The modular kitchens of Wurfel mainly constitutes of three components, namely the base cabinets, the wall cabinets and the tower units. The primary types of board used by the brand for their modular kitchens and wardrobes are High Density, Water Resistant Particle Board, MDF (Medium Density Fibre) Board and synchronised plywood. Wurfel also provides a lot of finishing options, such as laminate, poly-lacquer, glass, El Lucido etc. Their modular kitchens are timeless and crafted to make every meal a pleasurable experience. Wardrobes: Wurfel wardrobes provide a practical solution to organising your belongings. They are made from the highest quality materials curated across Europe. Their modular wardrobes come in a variety of designs built to provide maximum space efficiency and comfort of use. The PUR glue technology is used throughout the modular wardrobe, which makes it long-lasting. Wurfel designs wardrobes that suits every lifestyle and are solely built to address unique requirements. TV Units: The TV units of Wurfel not only flaunts personal sense of style but also helps organise all the belongings. One can opt for a floating TV unit design or a freestanding one, depending on what compliments the theme of their living room style. Vanities: The company's vanity units are sleek in design and they bring the essence of European finesse to the interiors. They are bound to create an element of sophistication in Indian homes. The right bathroom vanity will not only help keep things organised, but will also enhance the aesthetics of the room, adding both style and functionality. The brand uses E0 grade boards that are obtained primarily from self-cultivated, FSC-certified forests to ensure that while maintaining premium quality standards of their products, the environment is also being sustained. The resin used in Wurfel products is completely free of toxins, and for edge-banding the brand uses only PUR glue, which is known for its superior water and heat resistance property and also for its ability to provide flexibility at lower temperatures. To maintain its top-class standards, the products are manufactured meticulously, with a manufacturing tolerance of 0.5mm. The wide range of Wurfel products comes with a 10-year warranty period and the brand also provides Flexi-EMI options.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Egypt President Abdelfattah Elsisi at Hyderabad House for … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)