NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Making a successful pitch on Shark Tank India Season 3, WYLD, a social media monetization platform received offers from all 5 'Sharks' ultimately accepting an investment from Anupam Mittal. This achievement underscores the uniqueness and potential of WYLD's approach to empowering social media users.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Founded by Dishant Sanghvi, Rij Eappen & Yash Sakhlecha, WYLD is a dynamic and youthful brand that empowers individuals to leverage the value of their social currency. Targeted towards active social media users aged 18 to 30, and budding influencers, content creators, and deal seekers, WYLD is a platform that enables everyday social media users to monetize their followers, just like influencers do. The USP of WYLD is its first-of-its-kind payment card, powered by VISA, the WYLD Card, which allows users to earn 30 per cent to 100 per cent cashback on purchases from partner brands. This cashback is earned by simply posting about their shopping experiences on Instagram.

The WYLD Card is more than just a payment tool; it is a lifestyle upgrade for users who have more than 1,000 followers on Instagram and a WYLD Score of at least 100 out of 1,000. This proprietary social scoring algorithm rates users based on their number of followers, reach, engagement, and more. Additionally, WYLD users gain access to the biggest concerts and events in the country, which they can avail of by giving the event a shout-out on Instagram. The WYLD card is renowned for its exquisite design, offering three sleek options to choose from.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The Shark Tank India Journey

WYLD's presentation on Shark Tank India was a testament to the brand's innovative vision and its strong appeal to the contemporary market. Each of the five Sharks saw the potential in WYLD's unique business model and the significant impact it could have in the realm of social media and e-commerce. The investment secured from Mittal will play a crucial role in expanding WYLD's reach and enhancing its platform, further empowering social media users across the country.

In a post-show chat, Anupam Mittal said, "Social media Influencers have become integral to brand marketing, but I believe that the next evolution in influencer marketing lies in harnessing the power of the personal network, leveraging the reach individuals have on social and digital media platforms, which is what WYLD is enabling. Their platform, which converts socially active shoppers into brand ambassadors with every purchase, by rewarding them for marketing the brand, plays perfectly into this. The TAM is massive, given India's rapid digital and social adoption. The team is passionate, smart, and has ample experience in the Influencer marketing space. I'm happy with my investment in WYLD, and quite excited to see them unlock the network potential of half a billion socially active Indians."

Future Plans

This investment from Shark Tank India marks a significant milestone for WYLD, as it continues to break new ground in the digital and social media landscape. Previously, WYLD had raised a pre-seed round from early-stage VC Better Capital, and also from another shark Aman Gupta, founder of boAt, along with influencers and other founders in the creator ecosystem. WYLD is committed to providing a platform that not only benefits its users financially but also enriches their social media experience.

Watch the episode on SONY LIV App, Season 3 Episode 8 youtu.be/zEXGxOUPufo?si=pLAQ6bEzftumhmGX

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)