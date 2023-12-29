Xebia Explores How Generative AI Can Impact Business Agility at the 14th AgileNCR Virtual Conference

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 29: Xebia, a prominent global IT consultancy firm, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the 14th AgileNCR 2023. This dynamic two-day live virtual conference united IT experts, industry leaders, and decision-makers worldwide.

The hallmark conference in the Delhi-NCR region, now in its 14th year, focused on the theme, 'Impact of Generative AI on Business Agility,' and facilitated engaging discussions on evolving leadership landscapes, DevOps, and platform engineering.

With over 350 participants, AgileNCR 2023 embraced a virtual format, creating interactive discussions and networking opportunities among key figures shaping the future of global business and IT services.

Ajay Kabra, Senior Director, Global Business Excellence at Xebia and co-host of the 'Agile Ninja Challenge,' expressed, "In the realm of agility, each challenge is an opportunity to hone our skills and embrace the transformative power of agile practices. The 'Agile Ninja Challenge' aims to unleash the agile prowess within every participant, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration."

Conference Highlights

Agile Ninja Challenge: Ajay Kabra and Deepti Jain presented the 'Agile Ninja Challenge: Unleash Your Agile Prowess,' adding an interactive and competitive edge to the conference.

Keynote Speakers: Esteemed industry experts, including Joe Vallone from Scaled Agile, Inc., Dave West from Scrum.org, and Xebia's CTO, Shekhar Gulati, provided insightful keynote presentations.

Conference Tracks: Diverse tracks covered Digital and Generative AI, Agile Leadership and Transformations, DevOps, and Platform Engineering, catering to participants' interests.

Event Sponsors: Primary Sponsors: Scrum.org, Scaled Agile, Prokanban.org

Community Sponsors: AgileVirgin, Miracle Foundation

Xebia's Commitment to Innovation: AgileNCR 2023 served as a robust platform for knowledge-sharing and networking, reaffirming Xebia's commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the Agile community.

Xebia is a digital transformation leader, serving the top 250 global companies with comprehensive IT solutions. Operating in 16 countries with development centers across the US, Latin America, Western Europe, Poland, Nordics, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Xebia's experts specialize in Technology Consulting, Software Engineering, Product Development, Data & AI, Cloud, Low Code, Agile Transformation & DevSecOps, and Quality Assurance.

