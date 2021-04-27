Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): Driven by technology and fueled by a passion to create something out of the box is what Xertz stands for. Xertz is an England-based startup that aims at offering innovative products in gadgets and accessories to suit modern taste and usage. The brand has come up with a cutting-edge combination of design and performance in the form of first-ever true wireless stereo technology-based Audio frame sunglasses and glasses for the Indian customer.

In a bid to offer, the Indian millennials yet another gadget to suit their taste and personality, the company has lined up a slew of interesting products priced at affordable rates, to suit the customer's need.

After the resounding success of Duraflex B10- the wireless in-ear earphone in flexible neckband style, the brand has a new offering for music lovers in the form of CARBON XZ01, ELITE XZ01. CARBON XZ01 comes in both audio frames reading glasses and sunglasses variants. XZ01 series glasses are splash and dirt-proof, as they come with DIAM coating and EXT layer which is water and oil resistant. The glasses have an anti-glare sun lens which makes them safe for eyes and also while driving. The glasses come with a 110 mAh battery on each side, which allows the user 5 hours of uninterrupted music and offers a charge time of 2 hours. The glasses come with a magnetic charge port, Bluetooth connectivity, and directional audio speakers for music and voice calls. With just a press of one button, you can enjoy your music and calls on the go without any discomfort. The products are reasonably priced from Rs. 9,999 onwards.

Upbeat about the launch, Deep Vyas, Co-Founder of Shree Samiri Technologies, which drives Xertz's technology innovation, said "We are committed to our values of style, comfort, and clarity, which we aim to fulfill through our technology innovation in the form of Xertz. We are also aware that the millennials today yearn for innovative yet stylish gadgets to suit their taste. This is what we intend to fulfill through Xertz's exclusive product launch justifying the product quality and capability. Each component caters to the user's comfort and product durability. The glasses can be used for all kinds of prescribed lenses for daily usage. While keeping our design simplistic, we also ensure product portability. We hope our customers will appreciate the new product. In the next couple of months, we have lined up exciting products for the customers."

The products are currently available for purchase on www.amazon.in and www.xertz.in. The glasses are unisex and have many optional DIY styles.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)