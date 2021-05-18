Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/PNN): XL Dynamics India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for 5,000 people, including its employees and their dependent family members, as a part of its employee well-being program.

The company, since the beginning of the pandemic, has taken multiple initiatives to keep its employees safe. These include remote work, distribution of masks and sanitizers, safe travel arrangements and special rewards and recognition for the continued support by the employees. The recent step underscores its commitment towards the staff's health and safety.

"Our employees have been instrumental in the company's success. The vaccine reimbursement is our way of thanking them for their efforts. We back the inoculation campaign and hope for the coronavirus pandemic to end soon," said Sonali Oke, Director of XL Dynamics.

Contrary to the industry trend, XL Dynamics has witnessed accelerated growth during the pandemic. The company has recruited thousands of employees and expanded its presence with 15 new branches across India.

XL Dynamics provides end-to-end Mortgage Process Outsourcing solutions to clients in the US.

The company established in 2002, has more than 2,800 employees across India, and has grown to become one of the leading service providers in the industry.

Visit www.xldynamics.com to learn more about the company.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)