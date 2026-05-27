Business News | XM Launches the XM Funded League, a Demo Trading Competition with $60,000 in Funded Accounts

XM Global Limited

New Delhi [India], May 27: XM has officially announced the launch of XM Funded League, an exclusive, limited time paid demo trading competition created for traders looking to test their trading skills and win a share of $60,000 in their funded accounts. This competition introduces a low-cost entry fee structure where strategy, discipline, and risk management decide who wins a funded account.

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The XM Funded League features four competitions in total, each offering a daily prize pool of $15,000 in credit rewards. To keep the competition accessible and fair, there is no maximum loss limit, meaning participants face no disqualification during the competitions. Anyone looking to practice can use this forex trading demo setup to showcase their skills.

With 30 winners every single day, traders have plenty of chances to win and become funded traders. Plus, to give participants another opportunity if the market moves against them early on, the competition allows up to five re-entries.

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To join the XM Funded League, traders just need to have an XM Standard Account and complete their KYC. Registration opens on 26th May 2026, so you can sign up early. The actual competition starts on 1st June 2026 and runs every day until 5th June 2026. It only costs a small entry fee of $5 to set up your forex demo account for the competition.

Over the years, XM has built a strong reputation for offering a safe and reliable trading platform to its clients. From its 100% deposit bonus to its demo competitions designed to help traders learn and grow, XM established its position as a reliable platform trusted by over 20 million traders for more than 15 years. With fast execution, fair pricing, access to global markets, flexible leverage up to 1:1000, and gold spreads starting at just 1.6 pips, XM focuses on making trading simple and secure for everyone.

Visit www.xm.com to learn more and register for the competition today.

About XM

XM, founded in 2009 and regulated by multiple global authorities including CySEC in Cyprus, ASIC in Australia, FSCA in South Africa and DFSA in Dubai, serves over 20 million clients across more than 190 countries. XM offers competitive trading conditions and a wide range of financial instruments. With more than 15 years of award-winning services, XM provides access to over 1400 instruments on multiple platforms including the XM App. Known for low-cost accounts, exceptional customer support, and renowned live education, XM gives traders the right kind of tools and environment they need to practice and trade.

Risk Warning. Our services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.

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