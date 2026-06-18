Business News | YAAP Digital Onboards Industry Veteran Sambit Mohanty as Group Chief Creative Officer to Power Its Next Growth Chapter

YAAP Digital Onboards Industry Veteran Sambit Mohanty as Group Chief Creative Officer to Power Its Next Growth Chapter

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 18: Yaap Digital Limited (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015), one of India's fast-growing digital-first media and marketing solutions companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sambit Mohanty as Group Chief Creative Officer (GCCO).

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Mr. Mohanty joins YAAP with over 20 years of experience in advertising, brand building and integrated marketing communications. Prior to joining YAAP, he served as Creative Head - North & South at McCann Worldgroup India. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at leading agency networks including JWT, DDB, Bates, Elephant Design and McCann Worldgroup.

In his new role, Mr. Mohanty will lead creative strategy and excellence across the YAAP network and support the Company's continued focus on strengthening its integrated creative, content, influencer marketing and AI-led marketing capabilities. He will work closely with teams across markets to drive innovative, technology-enabled brand solutions for clients.

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Mr. Mohanty's work has received recognition at several leading global and regional industry platforms, including Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, D&AD, One Show, Spikes Asia and Effies.

This appointment reflects YAAP's continued investment in leadership talent and reinforces its commitment to building a world-class integrated marketing and technology platform.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Atul Hegde, Chairman & Managing Director, YAAP Digital Limited, said: " As YAAP enters its next phase of growth, we are investing in world-class talent. Sambit's appointment reflects our ambition to build a globally influential marketing company from India."

Mr. Sambit Mohanty added: "The traditional boundaries between advertising, content, social media and technology no longer exist. YAAP's entrepreneurial mindset and digital DNA made this opportunity compelling."About Yaap Digital Limited

Yaap Digital Limited ("YAAP" or "the Company") is a digital marketing, content, and technology services company focused on helping brands build meaningful connections with today's digital-first consumers. Through an integrated approach that combines creative storytelling, data-driven insights, and AI-powered marketing technologies, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning influencer marketing, content creation, performance marketing, UI/UX design, media buying, and marketing analytics.

Operating under the "YAAP" brand across India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, the Company, along with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has established a strong regional presence. Backed by a team of over 100 professionals and nearly a decade of execution experience, YAAP has successfully delivered marketing campaigns across diverse sectors, including financial services, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, technology, healthcare, and government projects.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹188.73 crore, EBITDA of ₹31.74 crore, and Net Profit of ₹22.20 crore.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in March, 2026.

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