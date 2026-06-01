Business News | YAAP Posts Record FY26 Results -- EBITDA Grows 89%, PAT Grows 98%

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New Delhi [India], June 1: YAAP Digital Limited (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015), one of India's fastest-growing digital-first media and marketing solutions companies, today announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 and full-year FY26 -- its first financial filing as a publicly listed company. The results mark a defining year, one where revenue scale and operational efficiency moved in tandem: EBITDA margins expanded sharply, Net Profit nearly doubled, and the business closed the year with a robust pipeline of new clients across categories.Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)H2 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights- Total Income of ₹138.56 Cr, YoY growth of 29.40%- EBITDA of ₹27.25 Cr, YoY growth of 132.18%- EBITDA Margin of 19.67%, YoY growth of 871 Bps- Net Profit of ₹19.00 Cr, YoY growth of 129.15%- Net Profit Margin of 13.71%, YoY growth of 597 BpsFY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights- Total Income of ₹188.73 Cr, YoY growth of 22.23%- EBITDA of ₹31.74 Cr, YoY growth of 89.11%- EBITDA Margin of 16.82%, YoY growth of 595 Bps- Net Profit of ₹22.20 Cr, YoY growth of 97.95%- Net Profit Margin of 11.76%, YoY growth of 450 BpsBusiness & Operational HighlightsFY26 saw YAAP dramatically expand its footprint across every dimension of the business. The company added over 100 new clients across categories, completed the strategic acquisition of Gozoop, and successfully integrated its creative, community management, and ORM capabilities into the broader YAAP ecosystem. The result: a stronger talent base, a wider creative canvas, and an accelerated path to full-service delivery for national and global brands.The successful listing on NSE Emerge in March 2026 marks an important milestone in the company's journey, providing a strong foundation and enhanced visibility for its next phase of growth. YAAP now operates across India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, backed by a team of over 400 professionals and nearly a decade of execution experience spanning financial services, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, technology, healthcare, and government projects.Management CommentaryAtul Hegde, Chairman & Managing Director of YAAP Digital Limited, commented: "FY26 was a defining year for YAAP. We strengthened our market position, delivered robust financial performance, and successfully completed our listing on NSE Emerge. The 98% year-on-year growth in Profit After Tax reflects the strength of our business model, deepening client relationships, and disciplined execution across every vertical.The digital marketing and media industry continues to evolve rapidly. Brands are increasingly prioritising integrated, outcome-driven solutions across content, influencer marketing, digital media, and technology. Our ability to offer end-to-end capabilities, combined with a deep understanding of consumer engagement trends, positions us well to capitalise on these opportunities.From day one, our North Star has been clear: to build India's first truly homegrown, independent agency network. Guided by our 3D Philosophy of Design, Discovery, and Distribution, we will continue to bring together data, content, and AI-powered technology to create greater value for brands and creators. Through strategic acquisitions, deeper AI integration, proprietary technology, and geographic expansion, we are building the agency of the future -- scaled by tech, powered by creativity, and built for long-term growth."Future OutlookEntering FY2026-27 with bigger growth ambitions, YAAP is actively expanding its footprint into new markets while launching a suite of AI-powered products focused on creator intelligence and video ads intelligence. This growth trajectory is anchored by the company's 3D Philosophy -- Design, Discovery, and Distribution -- serving as the strategic backbone for pairing world-class brand storytelling with data-backed precision at scale.To further accelerate its product roadmap and rapidly build capabilities within the creator economy, YAAP is actively seeking strategic acquisitions in the creator tech space, running concurrently with focused efforts to strengthen and scale its media buying and distribution network.About YAAP Digital LimitedYaap Digital Limited is a new-age digital marketing, content, and technology services company, operating in the fastest-growing segment of the marketing and creator economy. YAAP disrupts the traditional agency model by bringing together data, AI-powered technology, and content to deliver integrated marketing solutions for global, multinational, regional, and local clients.Operating under the YAAP brand across India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning influencer marketing, content creation, performance marketing, UI/UX design, media buying, and marketing analytics. Backed by a team of over 400 professionals and nearly a decade of execution experience, YAAP is listed on NSE Emerge (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015).

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