Business News | Yagy Bags Rs.100-150 Cr Annualized Enterprise Orders, Builds Integrated Daily Food Infrastructure Platform

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Yagy Tech Pvt Ltd, the Pune-based company behind Mealawe and DeskDyne, has secured 18 multi-year enterprise contracts with an estimated annualized revenue potential of ₹100-150 crore at full activation.

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Yagy building an integrated daily food infrastructure platform that serves the same food demand pool across multiple eating occasions - at home, at work, and across institutional environments. The company currently operates across 10 Indian cities, serves over 150,000 meals per month, and is now focused on expanding to a national footprint of 21 cities through a shared operating backbone.

Speaking on the development, Rupesh Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yagy Tech Pvt Ltd, said: "Every Indian eats 3 times a day, yet most food platforms are built around occasional ordering. Yagy is building for the daily habit - the meals people eat at home, at work, and across institutions. Food delivery solved cravings. Grocery solved ingredients. Cafeteria vendors solved isolated office meals. But nobody connected the full daily food journey. That is the infrastructure we are building."

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The newly signed enterprise contracts span sectors such as quick-commerce, IT services, education, co-working, and institutional food environments, with phased rollouts expected to create a significant expansion opportunity for Yagy.

Yagy has previously raised $1 million, majorly from successful entrepreneurs across India and overseas. The company is currently raising a $1 million bridge round to activate signed enterprise demand, expand to 21 cities, strengthen sales, and scale its technology and operational backbone.

Yagy has also built its technology stack in-house and adopted AI-assisted software development to move faster with a lean team. The company is a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, holds two granted patents, and has ISO 27001 certification in progress.

About Yagy Tech Pvt LtdYagy Tech Pvt Ltd is a Pune-based technology company building an integrated daily food infrastructure platform across home meals, workplace dining, kitchen networks, and technology-led operations.

The company operates Mealawe and DeskDyne, serves over 150,000 meals per month, and is currently present across 10 Indian cities. Yagy is focused on scaling India's daily food ecosystem through shared infrastructure, operational technology, and AI-assisted internal systems.

Yagy's model is built on a simple insight: the same buyer pool eats multiple times a day across different environments. Its adjacent products are therefore designed as re-monetisation layers around the same daily food network, rather than separate customer acquisition engines.

Website: www.yagytech.com

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