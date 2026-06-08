Business News | YAMADA Consulting & Spire Strengthens India Presence With Move to New Gurugram Office Space

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 8: YAMADA Consulting & Spire (Y&S) India has inaugurated its new office space at Godrej GCR, Golf Course Road, Gurugram, marking a key milestone in the firm's growth journey in the region. The new office reflects Y&S India's commitment to strengthening its presence and enhancing client engagement across its core service areas, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), market research, strategy, and growth advisory.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by clients, partners, and team members, and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by YAMADA Consulting & Spire Managing Director, Go Sakano. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of continued collaboration and long-term growth, noting that the new office represents "a stronger foundation for deeper partnerships, innovation, and future opportunities across markets."

The move from its previous office at DLF Cyber Greens follows over three years of operations that have been instrumental in building strong client relationships, delivering impactful projects, and fostering collaboration across teams and markets.

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Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Sharma, Country Director, Y&S India, said: "This office space represents an important step in our journey in India. Over the past few years, we have built a strong foundation through our work and partnerships, and this move enables us to further strengthen our capabilities as we continue to support our clients in navigating growth and transformation."

The inauguration not only marks a transition to a larger and more modern workspace but also reinforces Y&S India's commitment to delivering value across its market research, growth advisory, and financial advisory businesses. As part of the broader YAMADA Consulting & Spire network, the India office serves as a strategic hub supporting cross-border investments, business matching, and growth opportunities across global markets.

With enhanced infrastructure and a growing team, this office space is well positioned to support the firm's next phase of growth in India and beyond.

Address:

Yamada Consulting Spire India Private Limited

10th Floor, Godrej GCR, Sector 42, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon - 122009, Haryana, India

M: +91 124 4949459

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