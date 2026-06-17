Business News | Yellow Slice Partners with UserTesting to Bring World-Class Human Insight to India's Booming Digital Market

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Yellow Slice, the leading provider of user experience and design services, today announced its partnership with UserTesting, the leading provider of customer insights for the enterprise.,. This partnership will allow Yellow Slice to offer its clients enhanced user feedback services, providing insights into how their products and services are used and perceived by their target audience.

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"We are delighted to partner with UserTesting to bring our clients even more valuable insights into the user experience, " said Kishor Fogla (CEO of Yellow Slice). By incorporating UserTesting's cutting-edge feedback technology into our services, we will be able to help our clients create better products and services for their customers."

-- Kishor Fogla, CEO, Yellow Slice

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UserTesting offers a fast, cost-effective way to get feedback from real users on any website, mobile app, or product. With UserTesting, businesses can see and hear exactly what users do and think as they use their products, and use these insights to improve their customer experience.

Spokesperson sample comment below -

"We are proud to partner with Yellow Slice, one of India's leading user experience and design service providers. By bringing together Yellow Slice's expertise in user experience and design with UserTesting's customer insights solution, businesses in India will be able to make informed decisions to improve their customer experience and drive business success."

-- Paul North , General Manager APAC, UserTesting

About Yellow Slice

Yellow Slice is one of India's leading strategic UX/UI design consultancies. With 18+ years of experience, a 100+ member team, and 2,000+ projects delivered for brands like NPCI, Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata, and MakeMyTrip, Yellow Slice has revolutionised the consumer experience with ingenious UX/UI interventions. With measurable parameters and scalable opportunities for businesses, Yellow Slice is the industry leader in UX design,UX Research, UX Audits, UX Writing, UI Design, SVG Animations, Motion Graphics, Interface Design, and Front-end Development. Learn more about Yellow Slice at www.yellowslice.in.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is the leading customer insights solution, enabling organizations to make confident decisions by understanding how real people experience their products, services, and ideas. The company's AI-powered platform provides on-demand access to diverse perspectives through a global participant network and flexible recruitment options. UserTesting delivers end-to-end capabilities from participant recruitment through AI-driven insight generation, helping design, product, marketing and research teams make better, smarter decisions, improve stakeholder alignment, and drive measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at www.usertesting.com.

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