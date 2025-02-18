PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: YES Germany, a leading organization dedicated to guiding students in pursuing higher education in Germany, has announced the opening of its new branches in Bangalore and Mangalore. This expansion is a testament to the growing demand among Indian students to study in Germany, known for its world-class education system and career opportunities.

Dr.-Ing. Gagan Syal, Founder and CEO of YES Germany, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "As the days pass, Germany is becoming one of the most in-demand dream destinations for students aspiring to pursue higher education overseas. For these students, YES Germany serves as the ultimate support system, addressing their concerns and preparing them for future challenges."

With a legacy of helping thousands of students secure admissions into prestigious German universities, YES Germany has established itself as a trusted partner for aspirants. The organization provides comprehensive guidance, from application procedures and visa support to accommodation and career counseling. The addition of the Bangalore and Mangalore branches is expected to enhance accessibility for students in South India, ensuring they receive personalized assistance and expertise in navigating their educational journey in Germany.

Dr.-Ing. Gagan Syal brings over a decade of experience at Mercedes-Benz Germany and holds an MS and PhD from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Germany. As a guest lecturer at renowned German universities like KIT Karlsruhe and RUB Bochum, as well as Indian institutions such as DTU Delhi and NIT Jaipur, he is dedicated to bridging the educational gap between India and Germany.

The new branches will serve as dedicated centers where students can access expert advice, attend informational seminars, and receive end-to-end support for their applications to German universities. This strategic expansion is aimed at empowering more Indian students to fulfill their academic and career aspirations in Germany.

For more information about YES Germany and its services, visit - yesgermany.com

