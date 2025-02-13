NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: YES SECURITIES, a trusted name in financial services, today announced that it will empower 1 million students as future-ready investors by FY'28.

YES SECURITIES pioneered 'WongaWits Season 1' an on-ground inter-collegiate quiz competition in the BFSI sector, culminating in a thrilling Grand Finale on January 2025 at the headquarters, YES BANK House. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from 300+ teams across 30+ colleges, fostering financial literacy. S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) clinched the championship title, followed by Thakur College and Nagindas Khandwala College.

The company then subsequently launched WongaWits LMS, a comprehensive learning platform offering four financial modules and certifications, empowering students to master financial literacy.

These comprehensive learning modules on WongaWits LMS include:

* Basics of Stock Market* Investor Journey 101: Mutual Funds* Inside Forex, Currency & Commodities* The Best of Both: Fundamental & Technical

The company also intends to beef up this LMS platform by offering additional courses in financial tools like Bonds, Futures and Options, Exchange Traded Funds, Systematic Investment Plan, Risk Management and Taxation in investments.

Anshul Arzare, MD & CEO, YES SECURITIES said, "At YES SECURITIES, we believe financial literacy is a fundamental life skill that empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their future. Our commitment to educating 1 million students through our various student centric initiatives like WongaWits, The Wize Whispers is a step toward creating a financially aware and responsible generation. We believe in empowering generations to invest wisely, securely and seamlessly. In the today's world, which is deeply coloured by all sort of unverified social media, it's important for generations to be able to filter. Financial literacy has both the aspects - to be able to manage finances better and most importantly not fall prey to unverified approaches, protecting money is equally important aspect along with making the best out of investments. We are proud of the enthusiastic participation in our recently concluded WongaWits Quiz and look forward to expanding our outreach to more students across the country."

To achieve its goal of reaching 1 million students, YES SECURITIES will deploy a comprehensive marketing strategy encompassing digital engagement, social media campaigns, and student-focused programs. On-campus initiatives, including finance workshops, guest lectures, and interactive events at colleges, will further enhance participation. Additionally, strategic partnerships with universities, student organizations, and digital education platforms will help broaden the initiative's reach and impact.

YES SECURITIES, a subsidiary of YES BANK, commenced operations in 2013 with a vision to empower generations to invest wisely, securely and seamlessly. Over a decade, it has transformed into financial services powerhouse, offering a wide array of customized solutions for Retail, HNI/UHNIs, and Institutional clients.

