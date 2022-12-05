Singapore, December 5 (ANI/PNN): YES WORLD Token Utility services are now available in 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.

YES World is rolling out an online platform where users will be able to utilize YES WORLD Token and will be able to leverage YES cryptocurrency for their regular purchases for products and services. The online platform is available in over 80 countries. With this latest announcement, YES WORLD Token holders now have an option to not just hold to token for price appreciation, but also to use it for various usability and utilitiy services available in their countries.

Also Read | LIVE: Herschel Walker Campaigns Ahead of Georgia Senate Runoff – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

A recent study conducted over 22 countries indicated that 56 per cent of consumers globally are more likely to transact with merchants accepting crypto, While the other research done with 202 merchant with an online annual turnover of over USD 250 million, indicates that 46 per cent of merchants are currently accepting cryptocurrency as a for of payment. With such great deal of interest from both consumers and merchants, YES WORLD is bringing in the missing piece to facilitate payment acceptance with cryptocurrency.

The consumers of YES WORLD utility services can redeem the coupons on all sort of platforms - online as well as offline. There are several merchants that are accepting YES WORLD Token directly over POS Terminal installed at the physical stores. Users will have to scan the bar code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal to make the payment using the token. As per the information, the integration work is underway to onboard leading e-commerce players where the users will soon be able to make purchases online using YES World Token as payment mode.

Also Read | No More Flight Mode: European Passengers Will Soon Be Able To Use 5G Technology on Flights During Air Travel.

Just last week, YES WORLD informed that it plans to hire 600 people worldwide for merchant on-boarding, technological upgrades, support functions, as well as newer innovations. It plans to onboard 10 million merchant establishment worldwide before the global launch on April 24, 2024 where the native token will be accepted for payments.

YES WORLD Token is the leading utility token and it is been experiencing good traction in last few months. Launched in the spring of 2022, YES WORLD Token is trading several leading centralized exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on decentralized exchange - PancakeSwap. YES WORLD plans to onboard over 50 leading crypto exchanges before it's global launch.

As per CoinMarketCap data, YES WORLD Token has High confidence on most trading pairs which indicate that there is good amount of liquidity as well as trading volume. Another leading crypto marketplace CoinGecko shows that YES WORLD has 15 trading pair combination across 4 exchanges. Looking at this data, YES WORLD seems to be growing fast and looks like the team behind the token, is quite agile and actively listening and addressing customers' demands.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. YES is the native token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission. It is conceptualized to generating awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

YES WORLD is currently in soft launch and planning one of the biggest airdrop campaigns starting on 23/3/2023, followed by a major global launch on April 24, 2024, more than 50 leading crypto exchanges will be enrolled before the global launch.

Important links -Twitter - https://twitter.com/yesworld24CMC - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yes-world-token/

Website - www.yesworld.io

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)