New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho, a Techno Experience social platform that connects artisans and weavers with their customers directly starts a medical drive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The objective behind this drive is to support and educate the artisans across the country about the high levels of circulating virus during the second wave. With this medical drive Yes!poho aims to purchase 1,000 basic medical kits worth Rs 1200/kit, comprising a thermometer (Rs 250/unit); an oximeter (Rs 750/Unit) and a strip of Paracetamol (Rs 30/Unit) to guard those villages and artisans whose lives are already at their lowest socio-economic levels.

"Coronavirus is an unprecedented global health crisis in the history of the world. The past year and a half has been incredibly challenging and yet for every new curveball that is thrown at us, our artisan community has always taken every challenge and overcame it. Today, as we battle this fatal second wave, it is imperative that we help and protect those villages and artisans who lack awareness and are in need of basic medical facilities. Over the next few weeks, we will expand this drive to include webinars and distribute pamphlets to raise awareness among the artisans' community," said Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder and CEO, Yes!poho, speaking on the occasion.

The platform has so far led 2 webinars covering artisans from Jaipur and West Bengal and there are few planned for the upcoming days.

Link to donate - www.yespoho.com/donate-to-help-fight-covid-19.

With the idea to connect artisans and weavers with their customers directly, a one of kind Techno Experience social platform Yes!poho was launched in 2017. The platform not only works towards improving the socio-economic status of the weavers but also allows buyers easy access to a wide range of ethnic wear.

The USP of the brand is its no inventory-based business model that is built on patented technology tools such as TryMe - A virtual tryout for customers to try and share products; CreateMyDesign - a way for customers to create their products based on their taste and preference; Chat with Weaver- that creates direct engagement between like-minded people and artisan community. All these features are unique and make the brand stands out from competitors.

Website: www.yespoho.com/mycommunity.

