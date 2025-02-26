VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: YoloBus, India's leading premium intercity bus service, has secured a historic win by bagging Madhya Pradesh's first and only inter-city electric bus tender. Awarded by Sagar City Transport Services Limited (SCTSL), this milestone positions YoloBus at the forefront of India's sustainable mobility revolution.

Under this project, YoloBus will deploy its first batch of state-of-the-art electric buses--manufactured by EaseMyTrip subsidiary Easy Green Mobility--starting August 2025. Designed for efficiency, comfort, and environmental sustainability, these buses will redefine intercity travel with a seamless, safe, and eco-friendly experience.

With rising demand for sustainable transport and a limited supply of electric buses, YoloBus is leading the charge toward cleaner mobility solutions. By integrating electric buses into its network, the company is taking a major step in reducing carbon emissions while maintaining premium travel standards.

Sanjay Jadoun, CEO of YoloBus, said, "Winning this tender is a landmark achievement for YoloBus and a step toward revolutionizing intercity travel in India. Our commitment to premium, sustainable, and tech-driven travel aligns with the Madhya Pradesh government's vision for greener public transport. This initiative will set new benchmarks in passenger safety, convenience, and eco-friendly mobility."

With zero carbon emissions, minimal noise pollution, and cutting-edge travel technology, YoloBus' electric fleet marks a major leap toward a greener, more efficient transport ecosystem. This milestone reinforces the company's leadership in electric mobility while aligning with the government's 'Make in India' vision--driving innovation and sustainability in public transportation.

Manoj Soni, CEO, Easy Green Mobility said "This win showcases the strength of collaboration. By blending Easy Green Mobility's manufacturing excellence with YoloBus's operational expertise, we are setting a new standard for sustainable public transport in India. We are proud to contribute to Sagar's greener future with our innovative electric buses, delivering cleaner air, enhanced passenger comfort, and modernized public transport. This tender reinforces our commitment to driving sustainable mobility solutions across the nation and supporting Make In India vision."

Operating across 250+ routes, YoloBus is transforming intercity travel with its premium services, including real-time tracking, sanitized cabins, onboard entertainment, and punctual departures. As a leading intercity travel provider, YoloBus offers safe, comfortable, and high-quality travel experiences. Serving over a million travelers across 400+ routes nationwide, it connects cities with a fleet of luxury buses equipped with cutting-edge amenities and advanced safety features. Committed to excellence, YoloBus prioritizes customer satisfaction, reliability, and a seamless travel experience.

