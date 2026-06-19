Business News | Young Indian Chess Players from Upstep Academy Bring Home Four Medals from Commonwealth Championship 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: India's rise as a global chess powerhouse is no longer defined only by grandmasters and elite international champions. Across the country, a new generation of young players is beginning its journey much earlier, competing on international stages and achieving remarkable results at an age when most children are only discovering the game.

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At the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026 in Sri Lanka, three students from Upstep Academy contributed to that growing story by winning four medals for India across multiple formats. Their performances not only added to India's success at the championship but also highlighted the increasing depth of young chess talent emerging from the country.

The medal winners -- Shreyanshi Jain, Ishaan Agnihotri, and Divisha Naveen Nayakula -- competed in the highly competitive Under-8 categories, securing one Silver Medal and three Bronze Medals across Standard, Classical, and Blitz events.

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For these young players, the journey to the Commonwealth Championship began long before they arrived in Sri Lanka. It was built through months of disciplined preparation, tournament practice, game analysis, and the determination required to compete against some of the strongest young players from across the Commonwealth nations.

Shreyanshi Jain produced one of the standout performances of the championship by winning the Silver Medal in the Under 8 Girls Standard category. Starting the tournament as the 39th seed, she defied expectations, held her nerve against higher-ranked players, and scored 5 points to finish second. Her performance reflected not only talent, but also confidence, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure on an international stage.

Ishaan Agnihotri won two Bronze Medals, one in the Under 8 Classical category and another in the Under 8 Blitz category. Entering the tournament as the 8th seed, Ishaan faced early setbacks with two consecutive losses, but responded with composure and fighting spirit to finish on the podium. His performance across both Classical and Blitz formats showed competitive maturity beyond his age.

Divisha Naveen Nayakula won the Bronze Medal in the Under 8 Girls Blitz category. After a difficult start to the tournament, she came back with a five game winning streak to secure a podium finish. She also gained 63 Elo rating points during the event, underlining the strength of her performance and her continued growth as a competitive player.

For Upstep Academy, the four-medal finish is more than a tournament result. It reflects the academy's focus on structured Online chess learning, consistent preparation, and readiness across different formats of the game.

At Upstep Academy, students are trained with a focus on building strong fundamentals, tournament confidence, and the ability to think independently over the board. The academy's coaching approach combines structured lessons, regular practice, and personalised guidance, helping young players prepare steadily for competitive chess at national and international levels.

Speaking on the achievement, Abhijit Hatkar, Founder and CEO of Upstep Academy and FIDE-rated player, said:

"These medals are special because each child had a different journey to the podium. Shreyanshi exceeded expectations against higher-ranked players, Ishaan fought back after early losses, and Divisha showed tremendous courage with a five-game winning streak. At this age, winning is not just about moves on the board. It is about discipline, confidence, resilience, and learning how to handle pressure. These are exactly the qualities we try to build at Upstep Academy."

The achievement comes at a time when Indian chess is witnessing rapid growth, especially among younger age groups. With more children entering competitive chess early, the need for clear learning systems, disciplined coaching, and long-term tournament preparation has become more important than ever.

As India continues to emerge as one of the world's strongest chess nations, performances like these show how structured early training can help young players move from learning the game to competing confidently on global platforms. For Upstep Academy, the four-medal finish at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026 is both a proud achievement and a reminder of the growing potential of India's next generation of chess talent.

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