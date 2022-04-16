New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/Target Media): In a fantastic initiative, the Board of Sports in India and Nimble Sports & Events Private Limited have launched YSCL (Young Stars Cricket League) event to promote Indian sports talent. The YSCL Champion league's inaugural edition started on April 11, 2022. The first edition will see a contest between 20 squads based out of different Indian cities/states contesting in exciting T20 matches for the next 12 days at Noida Cricket Stadium. The finals will be held on April 22, 2022 at the same ground.

Although the model is similar to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), this format will take the sports to a new level. It offers the opportunity to young sportspeople as young as 12 years from the remotest part of the country to showcase and polish their cricketing talent under the guidance of national-acclaimed cricketers and BCCI and ICC LEVEL coaches from all over the world. The top-trained and performing candidates have to undergo multiple selection windows to get into final-level auctions for participating teams.

Rahul Arora, founder and managing director of YSCL, further explained the novel idea. He said, "India is a storehouse of talent in multiple spectrums. The only problem is that these hidden talents especially in the field of sports do not get the right platform to showcase their flairs. The core idea to establish this organisation is to hunt and flourish the budding cricketers. We provide them everything, right from the best coaches and world-class training conditions to foreign exposure, exciting prize money along with participating certificates. Further, we have kept the registration process simple and low cost so that candidates from any walk of life can get enrolled with us."

Registrations are open for next year's champions YSCL 2023 league. Those who registered last year were eligible to participate in this year's national-level cricket championship 2022. Players are asked to register with this sports league that has been categorised under five age groups- under 14, under 19. under 21, under 23 & above 23- with no upper age limit.

Presently, in the first phase of selection, the trial was conducted across 23 states of India that saw thousands of participants this year. However, only a few hundred were selected to play three state-level league matches. Then out of 600 outstanding candidates selected from state-level matches, the final top 250 candidates were shortlisted from all over India & called to the National Level Auction League for the players held in New Delhi.

YSCL Squad owners bided for those budding cricketers looking through their performance in the State Level League matches in these countrywide auctions. Bollywood celebrities and corporate such as Vindu Dara Singh, Actor Avtaar Gill, Actress Monica Bedi, Cricketer Umesh Yadav and others are some proud owners of this years' YSCL teams. Names of Participating teams are Uttarakhand Eagles, UP Roarers, Maharashtra Champs, Surat Catamounts, Royal Haryana, South Hurricanes, Ranchi Tigers, Nepal Warriors, Srilankan Giants, Jaipur Smashers, Lords of Punjab, Indore Hawks, Karnataka Champs, Bihar Stars, Delhi Leopards, Bengal Cheetahs, Himachal Run Machine, Dubai Legends, Assam Bulls, AP Superstars.

The teams are now ready to contest and win the 'Choice Young Stars Cricket League Champions 2022 Trophy'. The prize money for the title winner is Rupees 11 lakhs, with the runners-up team getting a paycheck of 5 lakhs. In addition, awards like best player & best bowler of the tournament are also to be bestowed. The highly anticipated event will be telecasted live on YouTube. The event is Co-sponsored by EmoPay- EmoCoin, Walney, Lava & Choice Ltd.

For more information and registration, please log on to www.ysclindia.com

