Business News | Yuthika Professional Announces New Hair Color Range and Relaunch of Core Products

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Yuthika Professional has announced a series of expansions to its hair care and hair color product range, introducing new color shades and relaunching Lightening & Highlift Hair Color products. This launch comes in response to changing market trends and evolving consumer needs, with professionals increasingly looking for faster, long-term results, more shade options, and products that work seamlessly together.

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The latest launch includes Yuthika Professional Hair Color in a new and improved packaging, along with an expanded Professional Crème Hair Color range now available in 50+ shades.

The relaunch of the new improved Yuthika Professional lightening powder with Super Blonde and Pearl Blonde variants, and the addition of the Yuthika Professional Ultracare Total Repair Sulphate-Free Shampoo, Hair Care Mask, and Yuthika Professional Moroccan Argan Oil as part of its broader hair care and hair color range of products.

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Alongside this, Yuthika Professional has expanded its Professional Hair Color range, now available in 50+ shades. A wider shade palette allows for greater flexibility in color selection and advanced formulation, supporting more customized results. Professional hair color continues to be widely used across professional salons for applications such as grey coverage, balayage, ombre, babylights, wavy light, highlights, and global color, making shade expansion a practical development within this category.

The company has also relaunched its Yuthika Professional lightning powder with updated variants, Super Blonde and Pearl Blonde. Lightening products continue to play an important role in professional salon treatments, supporting a wide range of blonding techniques such as highlights, balayage, ombre, babylights, root melt, and global blonde looks. These treatments are often paired with popular blonde shades like frosted blonde, platinum blonde, ash blonde, and honey blonde to create different looks and finishes. Products in this category are designed to deliver up to 10 levels of lift, giving professionals the flexibility to choose the right formulation based on each coloring requirement.

In addition to color and lightening products, Yuthika Professional has introduced the Ultracare Sulphate-Free Shampoo and Hair Mask, extending its presence in the post-treatment care segment. Yuthika Professional Total Repair sulphate-free features advanced formulations that are more effective and improved, particularly among consumers with chemically treated or colored hair. This range is designed to deliver gentle cleansing, optimal moisture balance, and targeted hair repair, supporting professional post-treatment hair care.

Healthier hair and long-lasting shine remain key focus areas in professional hair care, with the Yuthika Professional Moroccan Argan Oil continuing to be part of its hair care range, reflecting the sustained demand for oil-based treatments in professional settings. Yuthika Professional Argan oil is used to improve manageability, healthy and shiny hair, and is often incorporated into both styling and treatment routines.

Salon professionals observe that the combination of nourishing hair coloring products, expanded shade ranges, and post-treatment hair care-focused product range reflects a broader shift toward modern hair color trends. Instead of treating coloring, lightening, and aftercare as separate categories, brands are increasingly aligning them to better meet consumer hair color needs and deliver more consistent, reliable results.

The Indian professional hair care market, particularly in urban centers, has seen consistent growth, driven by rising awareness of professional salon treatments and evolving consumer expectations. This has led to increased emphasis on products that offer both reliability and adaptability across different treatment types.

Yuthika Professional's latest additions to its hair care and hair color range follow this trend, focusing on improvements within premium product categories. The launch of Yuthika professional hair color, a wider shade range, the addition of Yuthika Professional Highlift Nourishing Crème Hair Color, and the relaunch of the Yuthika Professional lightening powder reflect a clear focus on enhancing current offerings rather than introducing entirely new segments.

These all new products are now available worldwide in all marketplaces & in professional salons. As with most product developments in this segment, adoption will likely depend on factors such as consistency of results, ease of use, and compatibility with existing professional salon practices.

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