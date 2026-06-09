Business News | Yuthika Professional Sets New Standards in Global Salon Hair Color

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Yuthika Professional is strengthening its presence in the professional salon industry by meeting the evolving needs of modern salons with advanced professional hair color products. Expanding its professional hair color products range, Yuthika Professional has also introduced Evano Professional Crème Hair Color with 31 shades, a premium salon hair color range available in two variants - Nourishing Crème Hair Color and Ammonia-Free Crème Hair Color.

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As salons increasingly look for advanced professional hair color products that offer consistent results and hair care benefits, Yuthika Professional is emerging as a trusted choice for hairstylists and salon professionals. With advanced formulations, a wide product range, and a strong focus on salon needs, the brand is helping raise standards in professional hair color and hair care.

The newly launched Evano Professional Crème Hair Color range is powered by advanced Pracaxi Smooth CLT (Color Lock Technology), which helps lock color pigments deep within the hair fiber for enhanced color retention and long-lasting vibrancy. The innovative technology also supports improved smoothness, softness, and shine, helping deliver rich color results while maintaining healthy-looking hair. Designed for modern salon requirements, Evano Professional combines advanced color performance with hair care benefits, making it a valuable addition to professional salon services.

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Meeting the Changing Needs of Professional Salons

The professional hair color industry has evolved significantly in recent years. Today's consumers expect more than basic grey coverage. They look for customized shades, rich color results, long-lasting performance, enhanced shine, and advanced formulas that help maintain hair health.

This shift has increased demand for professional hair color ranges that offer both precision and reliable performance.

Yuthika Professional is addressing these changing needs with salon-focused hair color products developed for professional stylists and modern salon requirements. Its range includes permanent hair color, Cosglam semi-permanent hair color, Yuthika Professional High Lift Shades, Yuthika Professional Lightening Powder, Yuthika Professional Developers, and post-color care products, offering a complete range for professional hair coloring.

Advanced Hair Color Options for Professionals

Yuthika Professional's growing presence is driven by its focus on advanced hair color technology and professional performance.

Its Professional Hair Color is developed to deliver:

- Rich and vibrant color results

- 100% grey coverage

- Long-lasting hair color

- Smooth and easy application

- Hair care support during coloring

Enriched with conditioning ingredients like macadamia oil, the formula helps maintain hair softness, shine, and overall hair health during the coloring process.

By combining color performance with hair care benefits, Yuthika Professional aligns with the growing demand for healthier and more effective professional hair color.

Wide Shade Range for Professional Creativity

Professional stylists need flexibility to meet different consumer preferences and hair color goals.

Yuthika Professional offers a wide shade range that includes:

- Natural tones

- Trend-focused fashion shades

- Rich browns and blacks

- Vibrant reds

- Blonde shades

- Beard color

Its specialized Yuthika Professional High Lift Range helps achieve lifted tones with smooth application and even results while maintaining hair health. Designed for professional use, the range helps achieve brighter blondes and cool lifted tones. High Lift Shades can lift natural hair color up to 4-5 levels, giving stylists greater flexibility for modern blonding and creative color techniques.

Yuthika Professional Crème Hair Color combines advanced color performance with gentle hair care. Enriched with macadamia oil and advanced QME Technology (Quat Microemulsion), it helps lock in color pigments to reduce hair color fading while enhancing shine, softness, and smoothness for healthy-looking, vibrant hair color results.

Complete Professional Hair Color Solutions

What sets Yuthika Professional apart is its complete hair color range designed for salon use.

Along with crème hair color, Yuthika Professional offers color developers such as:

- 10 Volume (3%)

- 20 Volume (6%)

- 30 Volume (9%)

- 40 Volume (12%)

These developers are created to support proper color activation, controlled lift, and consistent salon results.

Their smooth consistency helps improve mixing and supports accurate color development, making them suitable for different hair types and hair coloring requirements.

Designed for the Evolving Professional Salon Industry

The professional salon industry continues to grow, with salons increasingly focusing on quality, consistency, and innovation.

Yuthika Professional is designed to meet the needs of different hair types and coloring preferences, making it a relevant choice for professionals looking for reliable performance and quality results.

Its growing presence across global markets reflects increasing recognition among salon professionals seeking advanced and dependable hair color solutions.

Supporting Stylists with Reliable Performance

For salon professionals, consistency plays an important role in delivering quality results.

A salon-grade hair color range helps stylists confidently achieve results such as:

- Root touch-ups

- Grey coverage

- Global hair color

- High-lift blonding

- Tone correction

- Fashion and creative color

- Highlights and lowlights

- Balayage

- Ombre

- Color Melting / Root Melt

- Color Gloss

- Babylights

Yuthika Professional is designed to support salon professionals with salon-grade performance, allowing them to focus on creativity and client satisfaction.

The Future of Professional Hair Color

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, salon professionals are increasingly looking for brands that combine innovation, hair care, and reliable technical performance.

Yuthika Professional is meeting this demand with a thoughtfully developed range designed to support modern salon needs and help stylists deliver quality results.

With innovations such as QME Technology and advanced color-locking technologies across its professional portfolio, the brand continues to strengthen its commitment to advanced salon hair color solutions.

By combining advanced color technology, nourishing formulations, and professional versatility, Yuthika Professional is contributing to the evolution of the professional hair color industry.

For salons looking for reliable, performance-focused hair color solutions, Yuthika Professional is emerging as a strong choice in the professional salon market.

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