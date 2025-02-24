NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 24: Yuvashakti Model School, Rohini, continues to set new benchmarks in quality education with affordability, ensuring that students receive the same world-class learning experience as top-tier schools-without the hefty price tag. Established in 1985 by Late Pt. Madan Lal Sharma, National President of Akhil Bhartiye Brahmin Mahasabha and Founder of Brahm Shakti Trust, the school remains committed to academic excellence and holistic development.

With a CBSE-aligned curriculum, Yuvashakti Model School blends modern teaching methodologies with traditional values, offering a well-rounded education. The school's state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart classrooms, advanced science and computer labs, a well-stocked library, and extensive sports facilities, provides a future-ready learning environment comparable to the best institutions.

Unlike many premium schools that charge exorbitant fees, Yuvashakti Model School has made excellence affordable in every aspect-from highly qualified faculty to fully air-conditioned classrooms, ensuring that students enjoy a comfortable and enriching learning experience without financial strain.

Kartik Sharma, Managing Director of Yuvashakti Model School, emphasized the institution's vision, "We believe that quality education should not be a privilege but a right for every child. At Yuvashakti, we provide top-tier academics, modern infrastructure, and experienced faculty at a cost that remains accessible to a wider section of society. Our focus is on nurturing talent, fostering leadership, and ensuring holistic development."

Beyond academics, the school offers a diverse range of club activities, arts, and sports, encouraging students to explore their talents and interests. Students actively participate in national and international competitions, further reinforcing the school's commitment to leadership, creativity, and teamwork. Career counseling, leadership workshops, and interactive learning programs ensure that students are well-prepared for future challenges.

With a low student-to-teacher ratio, the school provides personalized attention and mentorship, helping students excel academically and personally. Yuvashakti Model School takes pride in its dedicated and experienced faculty, who go beyond classroom teaching to inspire and mentor students toward excellence.

As it moves forward with a vision for the future, Yuvashakti Model School remains a beacon of academic brilliance, innovation, and holistic growth. With an unwavering dedication to shaping responsible and confident global citizens, the institution continues to provide top-quality education at an affordable cost.

For more details, visit ymsrohini.com

