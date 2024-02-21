VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: ZEISS, an internationally leading brand in science of optics and optoelectronics, today, unveiled ZEISS VISUCORE 500, at the prestigious In-Optics Events in New Delhi. This state-of-the-art combined refraction unit marks a remarkable shift in vision care industry in India, offering healthcare practitioners, retail store owners and end consumers a technology-heavy, innovative solution for objective and subjective refraction.

Also Read | Indian Cricket’s Rising Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Buys Apartment Worth Rs 5 Crore in Mumbai: Report.

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian optics industry, technology has emerged as a key driver revolutionizing the consumer experience. From traditional eye testing methods to tech-guided screening processes, technological advancements have seamlessly integrated into most facets of the Indian optical and healthcare industry.

The ZEISS VISUCORE 500 redefines the traditional refraction process by seamlessly integrating precise objective and subjective refraction into a single cycle. This means that a patient is no longer required to shift from one chair to the other for levels of eye-screening process. VISUCORE 500 is designed to save space, enhance efficiency, and streamline the patient experience without compromising on accuracy.

Also Read | iQOO Z9 5G Likely To Launch Soon in India With 'MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Chipset'; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The latest device presents a myriad of benefits for eyecare practitioners and store operators, allowing them to seamlessly integrate the latest ZEISS technology into their practice without the need for expansive spatial adjustments. Its compact footprint and all-in-one design optimize the utilization of available space, ensuring that practitioners can upgrade their technology without compromising on the layout of their practice. It also streamlines the refraction process by incorporating both objective and subjective refraction seamlessly, enhanced by robust connectivity features. The technology-guided and expert modes ensure consistent and accurate results, making it user-friendly for any staff member. Moreover, the efficiency of the VISUCORE 500 translates into increased capacity and time savings, allowing practitioners to allocate more time to sales and customer consultations, ultimately enhancing the overall patient experience.

Further, the ZEISS VISUCORE 500 also ensures a positive and efficient refraction experience for customers, completing the entire process in less than 4:30 minutes, significantly reducing chair time by 46% as compared to traditional eye-testing set up and processes. This quick and precise evaluation not only saves time but also supports peace of mind, as customers feel confident that their eye health and vision are being well taken care of.

The introduction of ZEISS VISUCORE 500 in Indian market underscores the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers eye-care practitioners in India. ZEISS remains dedicated to driving the best patient outcomes through innovation and efficiency. The intent has always been to offer solutions that not only elevate the practitioner's capabilities but also ensure best patient outcome and this launch is a testament to company's ongoing pursuit of excellence.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.zeiss.com/vision-care/en/eye-care-professionals/equipment/refraction/combined-refraction-unit.html

For media queries, please contact:

Kajal Kamal | +91 9582870715 | kajal.kamal@zeiss.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)