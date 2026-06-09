Business News | Zepto Filed Updated DRHP for IPO Aiming at Rs 8,010 Crore Fresh Equity Issue

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Quick commerce platform Zepto filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), planning to raise Rs 8,010 crore entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares alongside a separate secondary market component. The company is poised to become the first dedicated quick commerce entity to debut on the domestic stock exchanges in the coming months, marking an infrastructural evolution in the consumer delivery landscape.

According to the updated DRPH from Zepto filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the IPO comprises a fresh issue size of "up to equity shares of face value ₹ 5 each aggregating up to ₹ 80,100.00 million" and a separate offer-for-sale segment. The secondary market component involves "up to 113,466,566 equity shares of face value ₹ 5 each..." to be offloaded by its existing investment backers.

Also Read | India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 1.

The regulatory document clarifies that the share offloading will be executed by multiple institutional entities holding stakes in the startup. As stated in the prospectus, the offer incorporates sales by Nexus Ventures VI Holdings, LLC which proposes to offload "up to 57,357,141 equity shares" and Nexus Ventures VII Holdings, LLC looking to divest "up to 30,398,907 equity shares".

The document further details additional participating institutional sellers in the offer-for-sale framework including Contrary ZEP Holdings LLC offloading "up to 7,801,378 equity shares", Razor Ventures Zepto LLC offloading "up to 9,364,174 equity shares", Kaiser Foundation Hospitals selling "up to 4,385,912 equity shares", and Kaiser Permanente Group Trust offloading "up to 4,159,054 equity shares".

Also Read | Premarital S*x Now Very Common, Cannot Be Seen as Black Mark on Person’s Character: Supreme Court.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers for the IPO.

The updated DRHP outlines the company's financial trajectories over the past three fiscal periods, showcasing a sharp scaling up of operational revenues. The delivery network recorded operational revenue of Rs 2,26,235.84 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, marking an increase from Rs 1,11,099.47 million in the fiscal year 2025 and Rs 44,545.16 million in the fiscal year 2024.

This rapid expansion of the revenue baseline occurred alongside a corresponding broadening of operational expenses and overall net losses. Zepto reported a restated loss for the year of Rs 59,051.92 million for the period ended March 31, 2026, expanding from a restated loss of Rs 46,997.14 million during the financial year 2025 and a loss of Rs 12,147.94 million filed during the financial year 2024.

The primary structural costs driving the cash outflow were centered around procurement and distribution management. Total expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, mounted to Rs 2,90,267.46 million, compared to Rs 1,62,410.69 million in the preceding fiscal year, led primarily by the purchase of traded goods which reached Rs 1,84,849.75 million in the latest fiscal cycle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)