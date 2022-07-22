Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategic advisory firm, hosted the 13th edition of its flagship Awards to celebrate leaders and companies who have effectively navigated a highly dynamic business environment to successfully future-proof their business. Zinnov Awards has grown to become a platform that acknowledges the relentless pursuit of excellence that is celebrated by the ecosystem at large.

Zinnov Awards continues to be the acknowledged gold standard in recognizing the outstanding achievements and pivotal contributions of Global Centers of Excellence (GCoEs), Indian MNCs, and Start-ups. This year saw an overwhelming response with 400+ nominations from 175+ companies across 10 award categories. 43 seasoned industry leaders served as jurors and selected 32 individuals and companies in total, to be recipients of these prestigious awards.

Each year, Zinnov Awards introduces categories in keeping with the pulse of the ecosystem. It has expanded the breadth and depth of factors considered to recognize the best of the best in the technology community. In this edition, there were 2 new organization-wide award categories: Best in Class Center of Excellence and Excellence in Talent Engagement in the Hybrid Age; and 1 new individual award category: Leader Extraordinaire. This year also saw nominations from 100+ women, out of which 7 women leaders emerged as winners across categories.

Award Categories and Winners

Category 1: Champions of Unlocking Center Value: This award recognizes those companies that have rapidly evolved from being pure-play cost centers to value creation centers. The category assessed GCoEs on the nature and type of transformation, the drivers, the key milestones, and metrics achieved, and the key outcomes across ER&D, IT, BFSI, and GBS teams.

Winners:

- ER&D - Micron Technology Operations India LLP - Lowe's Services India Private Limited- GBS - Standard Chartered Global Business Services Pvt Ltd - AB InBev GCC

Category 2: Great Place to Innovate: One of the two most participated award categories, Great Place to Innovate recognizes companies that are focused on value creation from India, and have made concerted efforts across five key areas: Organization Charter, Culture, Internal Programs & Processes, External Linkages, and Innovation Metrics. The assessment criteria focused on how conducive the environment was for innovation and measured the pervasiveness of the innovative mindset and culture across the GCoE.

Winners:

- SAP Labs India Private Limited- Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India

Category 3: Best in Class Center of Excellence (COE): This award recognizes those India centers that are leading the way in driving innovation and research in specific technologies/processes, while facilitating collaboration across various business units. These COEs act as the go-to teams for cutting-edge research and innovation in relevant areas, providing indispensable value to the parent organization. The assessment was across two areas - Technology COE and Process/Functional COE.

Winners:

- Established - Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore - Continental Technical Center IndiaEmerging - Maersk Technology Centre - Innovation, Data Science & Automation (IDA) CoE

Category 4: Pioneers of Inclusion & Diversity: This category recognizes organizations that have established programs and have set the gold standard for Inclusion & Diversity in India. The assessment criteria focused on 6 major drivers of Inclusion - namely People, Processes, Ecosystem, I&D Charter, Culture, and Workplace Engagements. These criteria gauged the inclusive culture and approach promoted within the organization and the measures taken to address the larger socio-economic challenges of I&D.

Winners:

-Established (Women & Beyond) - Mastercard, India

- Dell Technologies- Emerging - Providence India

Category 5: Excellence in Talent Engagement in the Hybrid Age: This award is for organizations that have successfully managed to keep their workforce engaged, productive, and connected, post the pandemic in a hybrid work model. The assessment criteria gauged the efficacy of the strategies implemented and the programs in place that measured the effectiveness of talent management and performance of employees and processes, as well as compensation and incentive programs.

Winners:

- ServiceNow India- SAP Labs India Private Limited- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India

Category 6: Brand by Design - Excellence in Employer Branding: This award recognizes organizations that have successfully created a great brand name in the talent market and are considered employers of choice. The assessment criteria evaluated the efficacy of organizations across various parameters including the company's values, vision, culture, and its dissemination across installed and potential talent as part of their Employee Value Proposition (EVP).

Winners:

- AB InBev GCC

Category 7: Aatmanirbhar GCoE: This award category recognizes organizations that have created large-scale impact by conceptualizing, designing, developing, and manufacturing products from India. The assessment criteria focused on the drivers, key metrics, milestones achieved, and the key outcomes derived through technology innovations for both Software as well as Hardware products.

Winners:

- Micron Technology Operations India LLP- Philips Innovation Campus Bengaluru

Category 8: Next Generation Women Leaders: This category celebrates those women leaders in India, who have created large-scale impact through their business, leadership, and/or technology expertise. These women leaders have excelled at mentoring upcoming talent and serve as an inspiration for the industry for excellence in work. The category evaluated excellence shown across the dimensions of individual, organizational, and ecosystem development.

Winners:

- Business or Tech Leaders (Senior) - Bhumika P Balani - IBM India Pvt Ltd - Sumathi Chutkay - Providence India - Sukanya P - Swiss Re GBS India- Corporate Function Leader (Senior) - Mona Bharadwaj - IBM India Pvt Ltd- Corporate Function Leader (Mid-Level) - Nithya Cadambi - Commvault Systems (India) Pvt Ltd

- Shaon Sengupta - Philips Innovation Campus Bengaluru

Category 9: Technical Role Model: The second award category with the most participation, recognizes individuals who are technology stalwarts and have served by example and inspired individuals - both within their organization and beyond - to follow a technical career path. As part of this award, leaders who have created a significant impact in the technologies of Artificial Intelligence/Big Data Analytics and Intelligent Automation are also recognized.

Winners:

- Established (Senior Level) - Ravish Masti - BorgWarner Inc. - Suhas Shivanna - Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India- Established (Mid-Level) - Anshu Gupta - Continental Technical Center India- Emerging (AI & BDA - Senior Level) - Vijayananda J - Philips Innovation Campus Bengaluru- Emerging (IA - Senior Level) - Prabal Mahanta - SAP Labs India Private Limited- Emerging (AI & BDA - Mid-Level) - Dr Pinaki Bhaskar - Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore

Category 10: Leader Extraordinaire: This award recognizes leaders who have mentored and influenced other leaders from the ecosystem for them to be able to achieve positions of eminence either in India or globally. This award category looks at the scale as well as the seniority of the leadership influenced by the leader extraordinaire.

Winners:

- Sindhu Gangadharan - SAP Labs India- Sarv Saravanan - Microsoft Corporation

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 20 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises and technology companies to develop actionable insights that help them create value - across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

- Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity.- Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation.- Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market-entry, and market expansion advisory.- Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and RPA.- Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design, and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com.

