Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Sweta Mangal, the co-founder of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, one of India's major emergency medical services providers, has been honored with the ET Inspiring Women Leaders 2023 Award for Healthcare Leadership. The award honors women leaders who have made major achievements in their areas, motivating and driving change through their vision and leadership.

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited is one of India's major suppliers of emergency medical services, delivering ambulance services, medical equipment rentals, and training programs. Since its inception in 2005, the organization has handled over 5,000 ambulances in 28 Indian states, servicing 48 million people. Ziqitza provides ambulances in India and the United Arab Emirates. In the next years, Ziqitza plans to expand its services throughout the six GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE).

On April 9, the ET Inspiring Women Leaders 2023 Award, backed by Senco Gold and Diamonds, was hosted at the Grand Hyatt in Gurgaon. The award recognizes India's most outstanding women in their particular areas of employment, who have overcome obstacles to achieve success and have had an effect not just locally, but also globally. Vidya Balan, a Bollywood diva, attended the award event.

Sweta received the award with 49 other female leaders, including Harshita Jain of Consulting Engineers Group Limited, Chinu Kala of Rubans Accessories, Dr Somdutta Singh of Assiduus Global, Dr Deepa Malik, Joita Sen of Senco Gold and Diamonds, Ritu Agarwal of Gyandhara Industries Private Limited, and others.

Sweta received her MBA at the Rochester Institute of Technology in the United States and was a Gurukul Chevening Scholar at the London School of Economics. Sweta got a job after returning from the United States. She soon began working with several well-known companies, including Zee TV, TATA AIG, and Marico Industries.

Sweta Mangal and her husband started the organization to provide excellent healthcare services to everyone, particularly those in rural and remote parts of India. Sweta Mangal's vision and leadership have been critical to the development of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited. Her contributions to the transformation of the healthcare business have been recognized not just in India, but also abroad. Ziqitza Healthcare has become a model for healthcare organizations across the globe under her guidance. Sweta has also co-founded ZiviaIVF, India's top reproductive medicine and fertility facility in Jaipur and Pune.

Sweta also created a CBSE-accredited Mangal Newton School in her birthplace of Beawar, Rajasthan, to fulfill her passion for providing excellent education to youngsters. The school now has over 2000 students enrolled.

Sweta Mangal, the co-founder of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, stated, "I am overwhelmed to receive the ET Inspiring Women Leaders 2023 Award for Healthcare Leadership." "Rather than promoting businesses, Ziqitza is all about serving patients in need of emergency care." This has allowed me to develop exponentially in the realm of social business."

Sweta Mangal is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community and was named one of Forbes Asia's "30 Social Entrepreneurs Under 30" in addition to her work at Ziqitza Healthcare. She has been a major supporter of women's empowerment and was key in the establishment of a Women's Leadership Development Programme at Ziqitza Healthcare, which focuses on empowering and mentoring women leaders.

Sweta has received numerous awards for her accomplishments, including Women Entrepreneur of the Year - Mumbai, Awarded by the Governor of Maharashtra (2017), Winner of the 1776 World Cup - Washington DC, USA (2016), Winner of the Start-Up Grind Competition, USA (2016), CEO India Award - Start-up Category (2014), Times of India Social Impact Award (2013), Excellence in Social Enterprise from ZED TV (2011), Tata TiE Stree Shakti Award from Tata Group (2009), Godfre In 2018, she was also a runner-up in the Hit Lab Competition in Delhi.

