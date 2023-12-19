SRV Media

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: Ziroh Labs proudly announces a Privacy Lab facility on Guru Nanak Institutions, Hyderabad Campus premises. The facility will be available for the students and faculty members of Guru Nanak Institutions and the Ziroh Labs team to study, research, and develop novel applications and workflows in Data Privacy and Information Security.

"Ziroh Labs is extremely pleased to collaborate with Guru Nanak Institutions to set up this innovative research facility," said Hrishikesh Dewan, Founder and CEO of Ziroh Labs Inc. "This technical collaboration will strengthen the learning ecosystem with advanced technology to support cutting-edge research in Data Privacy. This perfectly aligns with both Guru Nanak Institutions' and Ziroh Labs' commitment to educate and innovate for the community."

"I'm proud of our milestone achievement in setting up this first-of-its-kind Privacy Lab in the Southern part of our country. The lab is designed to be a modern collaborative workplace for improving the privacy experience for Industry Clients, Academia, and our employees," Hrishikesh added.

In the words of Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli, Vice Chairman of Guru Nanak Institutions, "We're excited to set up the Privacy Lab on our campus, the first-of-its-kind in South India. With this technology-powered access, we will broaden the value of the projects we deliver

from our campus to our stakeholders. It will undoubtedly benefit our faculties, students, and the broader Industry community by innovating for Data Privacy through futuristic technologies and applications.'' Dr H. S. Saini, Managing Director, shared that Guru Nanak Institutions has been known for starting future-oriented centers for students to hone the key skills required for the industry. Vinay Chopra, Director T&P said that it has been a tough year for placements everywhere, but by up-skilling the students on the right skills GNI has been able to get students placed with leading MNCs.

The new Privacy Lab is powered by Ziroh Labs' patented technology stack, Zunu, and is intended as a shared educational and research space that will offer tremendous opportunities to build applications in an always-encrypted paradigm

Earlier last year, Guru Nanak Institutions signed an agreement with Ziroh Labs on the latter's Academic Alliance Program, which gives unlimited access to all Zunu apps, namely Zunu Camera, Zunu Mail, Zunu Message & Zunu Drive - all free of cost to students and faculty.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 has created a pressing challenge for educational institutions to keep up with data privacy. Ziroh Labs' Privacy Lab at Guru Nanak Institutions will advance national goals and address Data Privacy issues. Serving as a regional hub, the facility showcases Ziroh Labs' capabilities. Zunu, Ziroh Labs privacy app, plays a vital role in achieving compliance with the DPDP Act. Ziroh Labs' Bharat for Privacy campaign aims to help industries and academic institutions in the field of data privacy.

Guru Nanak Institution (GNU, GNIT & GNITC)

To provide quality education in diverse fields. The institute was founded in 2001 and encompasses the Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT), Guru Nanak Business School, and other educational entities. The primary goal is to offer comprehensive undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering, management, pharmacy, and various disciplines. Affiliated with Osmania University and accredited by NBA and NAAC, GNI is committed to fostering holistic development and producing well-rounded individuals for professional success.

Ziroh Labs Pvt Ltd innovates in data privacy solutions, including Zunu, the world's safest, most confidential personal privacy solution. The company was established in 2018, to safeguard data throughout its lifecycle for millions of users throughout the world. Ziroh's products are based on its patented Device-to-Device End-to-End Encryption, which allows secure data analysis without decryption, empowering individuals and organizations with control over their information. Ziroh's solutions address critical concerns around privacy in our personal lives as well as education, healthcare, finance, government, and industry. Ziroh Labs aims to revolutionize data privacy by creating a future where data is used responsibly and ethically, with individual privacy at the core.

