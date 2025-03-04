PRNewswire

Barcelona [Spain], March 4: ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has unveiled multiple FWA & MBB products, powered by ZTE AI FWA solution and AI-driven GIS product philosophy at MWC Barcelona 2025. The lineup includes the ZTE G5 Ultra, the world's first AI-powered 5G-Advanced flagship FWA, the ZTE G5 Max Wi-Fi, the world's first 30dBi Wi-Fi 7 mmWave FWA, and the ZTE U60 Pro, the world's fastest Wi-Fi 7 5G Mobile Wi-Fi.

ZTE Leads Global 5G FWA & MBB Market with World No.1 Performance

According to the latest TSR report, ZTE has maintained its world No.1 position in the FWA & MBB market share for four consecutive years, achieving a 38% increase in global shipments. With partnerships across more than 130 operators in over 100 countries, ZTE has shipped more than 250 million devices globally. ZTE has also been recognized as the overall leader, top innovator, and top implementer by ABI Research.

ZTE's expansive portfolio includes integrated products and solutions catering to person, vehicle and home scenarios, serving both individual consumers and industrial customers. This diverse offering is backed by ZTE's commitment to technological innovation, as seen in the industry's first full-stack AI FWA solution, highlighting six core AI-driven features: AI Multi-Scenario Application, AI QoS Management, AI Voice Control, AI Application Recognition, AI Children Protection, and real-time AI Network Optimization.

ZTE Unveils Three World-Leading AI-Powered 5G FWA & MBB Products in Strategic Cooperation with Qualcomm

ZTE jointly unveiled three groundbreaking products in strategic cooperation with Qualcomm, which highlight the company's GIS (Green, artificial Intelligence, Security) product philosophy based on its AI FWA Solution. All three products are equipped with Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FWA Gen 3 platform, featuring the Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System, enabling breakthroughs in 5G performance, energy efficiency, spectrum flexibility and improved connectivity.

ZTE G5 Ultra, the world's first AI-powered 5G-Advanced flagship FWA, delivering peak speed of up to 19Gbps. It supports tri-band Wi-Fi 7, dual 2.5Gbps ultra-fast network ports, and integrates AI voice control and AI QoS management. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, it dynamically optimizes network performance, ensuring seamless connectivity for online gaming, 4K streaming, and remote work.

ZTE G5 Max Wi-Fi, the world's first 30dBi Wi-Fi 7 mmWave FWA, supporting both Sub-6GHz and mmWave carrier aggregation with peak speeds of up to 10Gbps. Featuring a 30dBi ultra-high-gain antenna design, it ensures stable signal receiving up to 6km coverage in outdoor environments, realizing 200% downlink speed increasing and 500% uplink speed increasing and 70% power consumption decreasing. It also supports super-fast Wi-Fi 7 for more flexible usage scenarios.

ZTE U60 Pro, the world's fastest Wi-Fi 7 5G Mobile Wi-Fi, delivers peak speeds of 3.6Gbps and comes with a 10,000mAh battery, enabling 16 hours of long working time and extended connectivity. With dual-band Wi-Fi 7, fast charging, and reverse charging capabilities, it provides convenient power-sharing for other mobile devices. Featuring a touchscreen interface and NFC-enabled quick Wi-Fi connection, ZTE U60 Pro enhances user convenience.

Pioneering the Future of 5G FWA & MBB with AI-Powered Solutions

ZTE emphasizes its GIS (Green, artificial Intelligence, Security) product philosophy, including key features like Green Energy Efficiency, with AI-driven energy-saving strategies that learn from user behavior to optimize power consumption; AI-Powered Intelligence, with ZTE's AI Super Antenna, which boosts network speed by 20%, ensuring reliable connectivity even in weak signal areas; and Smart Network Optimization, which dynamically allocates bandwidth to improve efficiency by 20% and reduce congestion by 30%. ZTE also introduces Advanced Security features, including AI-based threat detection and the Child Guardianship feature to ensure safe online experiences for children.

Adhering to AI for All strategy, ZTE elevates user experience through multi-dimensional upgrades, creating a 1+2+N full-scenario AI ecosystem that enhances the overall user interaction, efficiency, emotional resonance, and functional value of ZTE products. With its innovative products and AI-driven solutions, ZTE is empowering digital inclusion and delivering intelligent, secure, and reliable network experiences to users around the world.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2025 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc25.html

