New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Zupee, India's leading online skill-based gaming platform, is elevating the excitement of IPL 2025 with its 'Extra Winnings' campaign, featuring the 'Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka' offer for sports fans across the country.

In both cricket and Ludo, a six is a game-changer--fueling excitement and triumph, Zupee Ludo is owning the 'Super 6' moment in IPL, making every six a rewarding opportunity on the Zupee Ludo app.

As an Associate Sponsor of IPL on Star Sports, this is Zupee's innovative approach to fan engagement, where media, creative strategy, and product innovation seamlessly integrate to create a truly immersive experience. During every live IPL match, each six hit on the cricket ground will trigger a virtual cricket ball on the Zupee app, allowing users to unlock exciting rewards, exclusive bonuses, and special prizes in real time.

By owning the 'Super 6' moment in IPL, Zupee is strategically leveraging contextual messaging, real-time in-app rewards, and high-impact brand visibility to maximize engagement and recall.

To amplify the campaign's impact, Zupee has teamed up with cricketing legends Harbhajan Singh, K. Srikanth and renowned sports presenter Jatin Sapru to engage & entertain fans through a series of relatable and humorous ad films that celebrate the spirit of cricket.

The videos draw a clever parallel between the defining moments of cricket and the excitement of playing online ludo, cementing Zupee as the ultimate destination for fans who live and breathe the game. Whether a fan is celebrating a six, holding breath before a toss, or missing the action on a rainy day, they can keep the excitement alive by playing on Zupee.

Commenting on the campaign, a Zupee's spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to join IPL 2025, one of India's most celebrated sporting events. Our Extra Winnings campaign enhances fan and player engagement by turning real game moments into exciting rewards. And with our Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka offer during the Super 6 moments, we bring fans closer to the action, reinforcing our commitment to delivering immersive and rewarding experiences. This partnership reflects our vision of blending entertainment with innovation, ensuring every match is more than just a game--it's an opportunity to win, celebrate, and be part of something extraordinary." (ANI)

