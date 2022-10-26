Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI): Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Micafungin for injection of 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial as single-dose vials in the US.

The pharma firm, formerly known as Cadila Healthcare, said Micafungin for injection is indicated to treat a variety of fungal infections. It is also used to prevent fungal infections in patients who are having a stem cell transplant. The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, India.

Also Read | Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages: Celebrate Dawat Puja After Diwali With Greetings and Yama Dwitiya Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

The pharma firm said Micafungin for injection had annual sales of USD 99 million in the United States, according to IQVIA data.

The group now has 329 approvals and has so far filed over 428 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in the financial year 2003-04, the pharma firm said.

Also Read | India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs NED Cricket Match in Sydney.

Micafungin is an antifungal agent used for the treatment of candidemia, acute disseminated candidiasis, and certain other invasive Candida infections, and for the prophylaxis of Candida infections during stem cell transplantation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)