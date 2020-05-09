Cabinet Secretary to Hold Video Conference Meeting over COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference over containing COVID-19 with senior officials of all states and Union Territories on May 10.Chief secretaries and principal secretaries (Health) from states will join the meeting scheduled for 10 am tomorrow,The meeting will also be attended by members of NITI Aayog, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Secretary, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)