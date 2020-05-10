Cabinet Secy to Hold Meeting with Chief Secretaries, Health Secy's Today

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) at 11 am on Sunday.The discussion is likely to focus on seeking the state's views on easing lockdown regulations and the need for strengthening enforcement of stringent measures in containment zones.The meeting will also be attended by members of NITI Aayog, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Secretary, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)