Camila Cabello Accepts 'All-In Challenge', Offers Followers Chance to Be in Her Next Music Video

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Like many other stars, singer Camila Cabello has taken up the 'All- In Challenge' for COVID-19 relief. For that, the singer has some great offerings for her followers.As a part of the challenge, the 23-year-old singer has invited one fan to spend a day on set with her and also, to be a part of her next music video.The musician announced this in a video message on Instagram on Sunday.[{2c90bfb4-b0a7-409f-bab6-19bd418fd179:intradmin/Camila_inline.PNG}]"I'm accepting the All-In Challenge to raise money to feed those in need," she began the video.The singer also addressed and expressed her concern to those suffering due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.Hence, for the challenge, the 'Havana' singer explained: "I'm offering a day on the set of my next music video when social distancing is over.""You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves -- well, my choreographer will teach us the moves," she added in the clip.The offer comes as a part of the 'All-In Challenge' spearheaded by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.The challenge collects donations for food relief funds like America's food fund, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels which benefits Feeding America and WC Kitchen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)