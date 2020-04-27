Camila Cabello Shares Current Read 'Untamed' , Says Author Speaks to Her Soul

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): While practicing self-isolation, singer Camila Cabello is putting her leisure time to good use by reading books and also went online on Sunday to share her current read -- 'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle Melton. The singer shared on social media about the book she is currently reading and also penned a rather lengthy note of how the things written on the book is changing her life 'right now.'Quoting an excerpt from the book, the 23-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: "I'm reading 'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle Melton and it's like she's speaking to my soul.She explained about a particular chapter from the book and wrote: "she is talking about how she spent her 20s feeling like there was this perfect human somewhere who woke up every day feeling confident and great and clear and calm and like life was easy.""I feel like I was going down that path too, feeling like I somehow was doing this life thing wrong because it felt hard, feeling like something was wrong with me," she further wrote.Quoting the lines from the book again, the 'Havana' singer added: "the only thing that was wrong with me is thinking that there was something wrong with me."She also addressed that the amount of times she has made "physical sounds" to herself at the things she read in that book is "embarrassing.""Feeling terrified and sad and overwhelmed and underwhelmed and confused and anxious and insecure and dark and then happy and confident and on fire and like life is a miracle and full of light IS being human," the musician said.She also wrote: "Things feeling hard doesn't mean you're doing wrong, it means you're doing it RIGHT. it means you're ALIVE. and like Glennon says we have to let go of the fact that we think it's supposed to be easy. UGH. I needed to hear that in this chapter of my life."The singer wrapped up her post by mentioning her 'love' for the book and also said that: "there is nothing wrong with me or you or anyone because we are all going through the same crazy confusing rollercoaster shit."The singer who always has been vocal about mental health earlier encouraged fans to practice meditation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to an understandable spike in feelings of anxiety and panic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)