Cancer Patient Makes Mask for Poor, Govt Officials

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Despite battling all odds, a cancer patient in Rajasthan's Kishangarh town is doing her part in the fight against the coronavirus by making masks and distributing them free of cost to the poor and other risk-groups.

Shankuntlata, a government school teacher who has been fighting cancer for 13 years, has made more than 40,000 masks and distributed them free of cost.

During the initial days of the outbreak, the cost of masks had shot up due to black marketing. In such a situation, the poor and the needy could not buy it so she decided to make masks for them at home.

She said doctors have instructed her to not work hard but she saw this as a human service. She said her family members helped her in this work.

The masks have been given free of cost to the poor and government officials engaged in corona duty.

Social organisations have appreciated her work and honoured her with a certificate.

