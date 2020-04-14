Case Against Maha BJP Spokesperson for Post on Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) A complaint has been registered against BJP spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly posting a derogatory content against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on social media, a police official said on Monday.

The post in Marathi was written by Kulkarni on Facebook on April 10, the official said quoting the complaint filed by Akash Gajbe (25), a resident of Kondhali village.

A non-cognisable offence has been registered by Kondhali police against Kulkarni under section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. PTI

