Case Filed Against Punjabi Pop Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Five Cops

Chandigarh [India], May 4 (ANI): A criminal case has been filed against Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moose Wala and five police personnel, after a video showing him shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has also ordered the immediate suspension of DSP Headquarters, Sangrur Daljit Singh Virk in the matter. This comes amid nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.Earlier this year, a case was registered against Sidhu Moosewala and Mankirt Aulakh for allegedly promoting violence through a song uploaded on social media. (ANI)

