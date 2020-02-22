Case Registered After FB User Posts Threatening Message Against J-K Police Officer

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): A case has been registered after a Facebook user allegedly posted a threatening message against one senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police."It has been learnt that one Facebook user has posted a threatening message against one senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police with explicit intention to terrorise the general public," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement. The case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.Further investigation is on. (ANI)

