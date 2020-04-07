Case Registered Against 7 Doctors, 3 Nurses in MP's Narsinghpur for Being Absent During Duty Hours

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A case has been registered against seven doctors and three nurses for being absent during duty hours in Narsinghpur."It has been found that these doctors and nurses were absent during duty hours without any permission or sanctioned leave," said Gurkaran Singh, SP, Narsinghpur. Meanwhile, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789, of which 229 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)