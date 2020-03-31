Case Registered Against Cleric for Hiding Information About Foreigners Who Attended Event at Nizamuddin Markaz

By Aiman KhanNew Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A case has been registered against the imam of Jama Masjid Wazirabad on Tuesday for allegedly not revealing the information about 12 foreigners who had attended a religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, police said.Several COVID-19 positive cases were found among those who attended the gathering held earlier this month. Six persons from Telangana, who attended the religious prayer, have died of coronavirus.According to Delhi Police, 12 foreigners are inside the mosque at Wazirabad and they will soon be removed from the mosque and will be sent to quarantine."48 foreigners who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin have been located in five mosques of North-East District of Delhi. Their information has been given by Police to the District Commissioner for further action," Delhi Police said.Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 1,107 out of 1,548 people evacuated so far from Nizamuddin Markaz have been sent to quarantine.At least 24 people staying at Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. (ANI)

