Case Registered Against COVID-19 Patients Who Fled Indore Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A case was registered against two COVID-19 positive patients who had escaped from MRTB hospital in Indore on Saturday.However, the patients were traced and brought back to the hospital.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)