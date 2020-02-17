Case Registered Against Khandwa Reserve Inspector over Complaint Filed by Female Cop

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A case has been registered against Khandwa Reserve Inspector Rahul Deoliya under Sections 354 and 456 of IPC on the complaint of a woman sub-inspector.While Section 354 deals with outraging the modesty of a woman, Section 456 is connected with lurking for house-trespass or house-breaking by night.Deoliya has been suspended from duty with immediate effect.The registration of the case against Deoliya was confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Shivdayal on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)