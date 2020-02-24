Case Registered over CAA Protest March in Delhi's Hauz Rani

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A case has been registered in connection with a protest march against the citizenship law in south Delhi's Hauz Rani a day ago, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered against the people who participated in the protest, mobilised the crowd and injured 37 police personnel, an officer said.

The case was registered under sections of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, an officer said.

On Sunday, a group of citizenship law protesters, who were on a sit-in at Gandhi Park in Hauz Rani since the past month, were allegedly baton-charged when they took out a march towards the main road, a claim rejected by the police.

According to the police, no permission was granted for the march and the protesters had tried to block traffic at multiple locations. PTI

