Cases Registered Against Tablighi Jamaat Members in UP's Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Cases have been registered against 114 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, hailing from different states and staying here without informing the local administration, along with 28 others who provided shelter to them."These people were staying here without informing anyone. Cases have been registered against 114 people belonging to Tablighi Jamaat and 28 others for violating Section 144 and under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Anurag Arya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mau.Twenty-eight people who had provided shelter to the people of Tablighi Jamaat have been directed to isolate themselves for 14 days while 114 others are being quarantined at a school here.Out of these 114 people, 15 people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital. As many as eight Tablighi Jamaat gatherings were held in different districts of Uttar Pradesh and other states in the month of March and 114 people from across these places came to Mau and started staying here. (ANI)

