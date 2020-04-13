CBI Team Resumes Work from Office

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and other senior officials of the agency resumed work from their offices on Monday, nearly 20 days after they were asked to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Deputy inspectors general (DIGs) or head of branches are being called as and when needed, they said.

Almost all joint directors were in attendance at the CBI headquarters as well as in outstation offices of the agency on Monday, the officials said.

The officers are strictly following social distancing and standard health protocols announced by the government to contain the spread of the virus which has infected over 9,500 people in the country and claimed over 300 lives, they said.

After the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, the officers were working from home to ensure there is no delay in any investigation, they said.

The agency has achieved success as courts rejected bail plea of bank fraud accused on the grounds of possibility of contracting coronavirus in captivity.

The government had asked all officers above the rank of joint secretary to report to offices from Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)