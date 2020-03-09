CBSE Announces Revised Dates for Exams in Violence-hit North-East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the schedule for conducting special exams in March and April in the subjects for which the exams had been cancelled due to violence in North-East Delhi.Physics and Applied Physics exam would be held on March 31, which was earlier scheduled for March 2 while English Elective-N, English Elective-C and English Core exams would take place on April 1, which were earlier scheduled to be held on February 27.Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, National Cadet Corps, Urdu Core, Sanskrit Core, Engineering Science, Front Office Ops, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Design and Salesmanship exams, which were earlier scheduled for February 28, will now be held on April 7.Violent clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of the citizenship law last month. Angry mobs torched houses, set ablaze vehicles and vandalised shops.The violence left more than 50 people dead and hundreds of others injured. (ANI)

