CCB BengaLuru Arrested Two Persons for Trying to Sell Two Headed Snake

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has arrested two people who were trying to sell a two-headed snake under the cover of being delivery boys for online delivery service.A complaint has been given to Range Forest Officer, Kaggalipura range. A case has also been registered."The two accused--Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan were trying to sell a two-headed snake, belonging to Boidae family commonly called Sand Boa, a specified reptile under schedule-four of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime. The snake is used for medicinal values and it is believed that it will bring good fortunes, he added. (ANI)

