CEAT Tyres Inks Pact with Three Unions to Sanitize Trucks

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) CEAT Tyres on Tuesday said it has partnered with three associations in transport business to sanitize trucks, delivering essential goods in Mumbai region.

The company has inked agreement with All India Truck Worker's Association, Bombay Goods & Transport Association and Western Union LPG Association for the purpose.

These points include Nhavasheva, Mahul, Jasai and area around the airport, which are key entry/exit points of vehicles that bring goods to the city, the company said in a release.

The drive, being carried out under the leadership of RPG Foundation, includes sanitisation of the truck cabin, distribution of face masks, sanitisers and food packets to the drivers and cleaners, the release said.

The sanitisation exercise is aimed at the safety and wellbeing of the drivers that could aid in containing potential cases of the novel corona virus, it said.

The plan is to cover 1,000 trucks by April 19, the release said, adding the exercise has been carried out on over 800-odd trucks so far.

According to the release, CEAT has also initiated voluntary distribution of food packets across India to the needy people.

As part of this, it has distributed more than 68,500 food packets in Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Vadodara, Jaipur and Jabalpur, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)