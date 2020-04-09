Celta Vigo Agree Wage Cuts with Players and Top-paid Staff

Madrid, Apr 9 (AFP) Celta Vigo on Thursday became the latest La Liga team to announce an agreement with their players for a salary cut to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club did not give figures but said the cuts would apply to salaries above a certain, unspecified level, and would include coaches, first-team players, directors and some medical staff.

Other teams, including Barcelona and Sevilla, have already announced similar deals. On Wednesday, Real Madrid announced an agreement with its football and basketball players.

Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the epidemic with more than 15,200 deaths by Thursday. AFP

