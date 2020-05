Celta's Sisto Fined for Driving Home to Denmark: Reports

Madrid, May 17 (AFP) Celta Vigo attacker Pione Sisto was fined a club record 60,000 euros ($65,000) for driving 3,000km home to Denmark by breaking strict coronavirus measures, local media reported on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Danish international made the journey on March 27 as Spain was under lockdown and returned on May 6 to Galicia before refusing to train, regional television claimed.

Celta resumed sessions earlier this month with a league source telling AFP clubs can increase training to involve groups of up to 10 players from Monday.

"There is a problem, he's not working with the club to solve it. And it's a problem we need to talk about," Celta president Carlos Mourino said on Friday.

According to sports daily Marca, Ugandan-born Sisto is yet to receive the results of his test for the virus. AFP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)